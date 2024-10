Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir''s Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and his family members arrived in Katra and proceeded to the shrine, they said.

They participated in the aarti, paid obeisance, and sought the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, they said. PTI AB RHL