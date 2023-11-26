Arvind Kejriwal wishes workers on AAP foundation day, misses jailed colleagues

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wished party workers on the party's foundation day and remembered party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, who he said are in jail in "false cases." Addressing a press conference virtually, Kejriwal said that the AAP has been the fastest growing party and also the most targeted of last 11 years.

Advertisment

"We have been targeted the most in these 11 years. All investigative agencies, ED, CBI, Delhi Police, have been unleashed on us. More than 250 cases have been filed against us but not a single penny of ill-gotten wealth has been found," he said. He said though it was a happy day, he was still a little sad because he missed Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendar Jain.

"This is the first foundation day when they are not here with us. False cases have been filed against them but they haven not broken. Their families have also stood firm. BJP wants to break opposition leaders by filing false cases against them but we are proud of our leaders who haven't bowed down," he added.

Earlier in the day in a post on X, Kejriwal reminisced about the party's journey in the last 11 years.

Advertisment

"On this day in the year 2012, the common man of the country stood up and established its own party 'Aam Aadmi Party.' From then till today, there have been many ups and downs and many difficulties in these 11 years, but there has been no decrease in the spirit and passion of all of us," the Delhi Chief Minister said in a post on X in Hindi.

The AAP is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab and is striving to spread its base in several other states.

"Today, a small party has been transformed into a national party by the people with their love and blessings, the blessings of the public are with us, we all will continue to move forward with our strong intentions and work for the public. Best wishes to all the workers on the foundation day of the party," Kejriwal said in the post. PTI SLB VN VN