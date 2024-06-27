Arvind Kejriwal won't bow down, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will not bow down no matter how much atrocities are committed on him.

Mann's statement came a day after the Delhi chief minister was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The Punjab chief minister also shared Kejriwal's picture in a post on X.

This picture represents the struggle against dictatorship. Arvind Kejriwal will not bow down, no matter how much atrocities you commit. The CBI's arrest after the ED's bail is a blatant misuse of the CBI at the behest of the BJP," Mann posted in Hindi on X.

ये तस्वीर तानाशाही के ख़िलाफ़ संघर्ष की है अरविंद केजरीवाल झुकेगा नही जितना मर्ज़ी अत्याचार कर लो।

ED कोर्ट से जमानत के बाद CBI की गिरफ़्तारी BJP के इशारे पर CBI का खुला दुरपयोग है।

आप जिस तरह से आदाबे सियासत भूले

आप का नाम भी ज़ालिम में लिखा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/o9fHVSj0mb — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 27, 2024

After the arrest on Wednesday, a Delhi court sent Kejriwal to three-day custody of the CBI after the hearing of arguments on the probe agency's application during which the Delhi chief minister said he is innocent.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that central probe agencies are working with ill will and political malice against its leaders at the BJP's instance.