Arvind Kejriwal's promise to leave official CM residence big drama: Cong

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav Thursday termed former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise to leave his official residence a "big drama" staged to mislead people, and said he should have left the house as soon as he quit. Yadav claimed that Kejriwal quit as CM because he knew that he would face a rout in the Assembly elections in early 2025.

If Kejriwal was really keen to leave his official residence at the Civil Lines area, he should have vacated it immediately after he quit as the CM without creating a big drama to mislead the people, Yadav alleged.

He visited the building collapse site in Karol Bagh's Bapa Nagar area where four people died and 14 others sustained injuries after the structure housing a slipper factory and residential accommodation collapsed.

The Delhi government should pay suitable compensation to the families of the victims, though no amount can compensate for the loss of a dear one, he stated.

He demanded a probe to fix responsibility, and to prevent recurrence of such mishaps.

Several buildings in Delhi are in a dangerous state due to illegal and faulty construction, and the government should take prompt action to prevent such mishaps, he added.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said they have questioned some people, including the building owner.

"We have also recorded the statements of some witnesses, in addition to forensic processing of the place of incident. We have also seized a record from the MCD office in Karol Bagh regarding their dangerous buildings survey. Further investigation is in progress," the DCP said. PTI NIT NIT TIR TIR