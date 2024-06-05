Arvind Kejriwal's wife, AAP MP Raghav Chadha meet him in Tihar Jail

New Delhi, June 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday met him in Tihar Jail, official sources said.

Both were allowed to meet the AAP chief in the visitors' room at 1 pm for half an hour as per the jail rules, the sources said.

As per the rules, two visitors can meet an inmate twice a week in a prison. A prisoner is also allowed to talk to his family members for five minutes daily on phone. A jail source also said Delhi CM Kejriwal on Tuesday watched Lok Sabha election results on television in his cell.

According to jail officials, Kejriwal, a diabetic patient, has been looked after by two doctors and given insulin daily. Kejriwal surrendered at the Tihar Jail after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case ended on June 1. He was granted the relief for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

Before surrendering on Sunday, Kejriwal had paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and addressed AAP leaders and workers at the party office.