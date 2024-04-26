Arvind Panagariya's book to offer overview of India's trade policy since liberalisation

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Economist and chairperson of the 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya has collected his writings from 1989 to the present day in his new book to provide an overview of the Indian economy from when liberalisation started in 1991 to where it has reached.

Advertisment

Published by HarperCollins, "India's Trade Policy: The 1990s and Beyond" offers a window into the history of trade-policy changes in India, the factors driving them and their implications for the country’s development and well-being.

"This book brings to you more than two decades of advocacy for liberal trade policies in India by me. It provides the history of trade policy over the last two decades as it unfolded. The ups and downs of India's trade policy illustrate the challenges liberal trade policies face at the country level and globally," Panagariya said in a statement.

Panagariya, who has advocated for liberalisation and free trade, has explained the benefits of an open economy especially with respect to international trade.

Advertisment

He presents a strong case against protectionism and import substitution and recommends faster liberalisation. The book also looks at India-US and India-China trade relations, multilateral negotiations, free trade area agreements, and non-trade issues in trade agreement.

"India's Trade Policy is a unique overview of the evolution of the Indian economy since liberalization was announced, by renowned economist Dr Arvind Panagariya. It is essential reading for anyone who wants to understand India’s progress and development since the 1990s, and the issues that still remain unresolved," Amrita Mukerji, managing editor, HarperCollins, said.

The book will hit the stands on April 30. PTI MAH BK BK