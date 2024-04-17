Arvinder Lovely holds meet to draw up roadmap for LS election campaigns

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday held a meeting with senior leaders of the party to draw up a roadmap for the Lok Sabha election campaigns, a statement said.

Advertisment

The meeting was held to assign duty to Congress leaders and workers not only in the constituencies of the three Congress candidates but also in the constituencies of the four INDIA bloc partners as well, it said.

Lovely said the Congress and INDIA bloc candidates are standing on very strong wickets and they are sure to sweep all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

The Congress leaders and workers will extensively cover the Lok Sabha constituencies and hold regular interaction with the voters door-to-door, he stated. PTI NIT AS AS