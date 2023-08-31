Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Cong's Delhi unit chief

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday appointed Arvinder Singh Lovely as the chief of its Delhi unit, replacing Anil Chaudhary.

Continuing his organizational rejig in state units, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Lovely, a former minister in the Sheila Dikshit government, to head the party's unit in the national capital.

Lovely, an old Congress hand in the state capital, had joined the BJP in 2017 but came back to the Congress fold just months after quitting the grand old party.

The party appreciated the contribution of the outgoing Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Anil Chaudhary, according to a statement issued by AICC general secretary in-charge KC Venugopal.