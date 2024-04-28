Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress president

New Delhi: Days before Delhi votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely on Sunday resigned from his post opposing alliance with Aam Aadmi Party.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, Lovely said he is unable to continue as the president of the Delhi party unit.

Lovely, an old Congress hand, had joined the BJP in 2017 but came back to the Congress fold just months after quitting the grand old party. He was appointed Delhi Congress President in August 2023.

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a Party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...," wrote Lovely.

