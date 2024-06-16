As Alwar MP, first priority to be district's all-round development: Bhupender Yadav

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Sunday that as Alwar MP, his first priority will be the district's all-round development.

The Union minister of environment, forest and climate change also said the government is fully committed to preserving and protecting the Constitution.

The Narendra Modi-led government has strengthened the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar, he claimed.

Yadav gave an assurance that he will work with the people for a water canal, get water connections to rural areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and start work on the land allotted for a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the Bhajeda village.

Alwar district in Rajasthan will be developed with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', Yadav said.

Earlier, he prayed for the prosperity of the country and the state at a temple in the Bhajeda village of Alwar. PTI AG SZM