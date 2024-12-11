As BJP govt in MP completes 1 year in office, CM Yadav launches two programmes

Bhopal, Dec 11 (PTI) As the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh completes one year in office, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday launched two programmes to highlight development works of his administration and link more eligible people with welfare schemes.

Advertisment

"Jankalyan Parv" (public welfare festival) and "Mukhyamantri Jankalyan Abhiyan" (public welfare campaign) will run on different dates through December-January.

"It is a happy coincidence that today, on the occasion of International Gita Jayanti, Jankalyan Parv and Mukhyamantri Jankalyan Abhiyan are being launched. During Janlakyan Parv, which will run from December 11 to 26, foundation stones of several development works will be laid and a number of completed projects will be inaugurated," Yadav said.

The three-time MLA, who was elected the BJP legislature party leader on December 11, 2023, and took oath as CM two days later, was speaking at a function organized at the Motilal Nehru stadium in the state capital Bhopal.

Advertisment

During the Jankalyan Abhiyan, which will run from December 11 to January 26, people from poor families, youths, farmers and women, who are eligible to avail benefits of various welfare schemes, will be identified through a survey and linked with these plans, Yadav informed.

At the function, the CM electronically transferred Rs 1,572 crore in bank accounts of beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana and Rs 350 crore for cooking gas refilling. He transferred another Rs 334.38 crore in bank accounts of 55 lakh beneficiaries of different social security schemes.

Yadav honoured 3,721 acharyas (religious teachers) and 'batuks' (Vedic students) for creating a new Guinness World Record for the largest group recitation of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita on the occasion.

Advertisment

The chief minister said the Bhagavad Gita was the most searched scripture on Google and evoked maximum curiosity among online users.

State culture and tourism minister Dharmendra Bhavsingh Lodhi advised people to keep the Gita in their homes as well as workplaces and draw life lessons from the revered Hindu scripture by reading it regularly. PTI MAS RSY