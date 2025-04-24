As Chandrapur reels under heat wave, authorities ask schools, colleges to operate in morning hours

Chandrapur, Apr 23 (PTI) In view of the sweltering heat, the education department of the Chandrapur Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra has directed schools and colleges to operate in the morning hours from 7 am to 11 am for the safety of students.

On Wednesday, Bramhapuri tehsil in Chandrapur recorded the maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 45.5 dgrees Celsius in Chandrapur, officials said.

The district has been witnessing intense heat with the temperature remaining in the range of 45 degrees Celsius over the past few days.

Keeping in mind the possibility of serious health problems arising due to heat waves, the Zilla Parishad's education department issued directives asking the educational institutions to take necessary steps to ensure that children remain safe.

As per the advisory issued by the meteorological department, school timings should be changed and holidays be declared depending on the heat wave situation. The students should avoid outdoor physical activities during summer and classes should not be conducted outside.

Games should not be planned in the afternoon session, the students should be guided to protect themselves from heat wave and contact emergency services. Exams should be conducted in the morning session only with fan and cooler facilities. Children should be given buttermilk and ORS packets under the mid-day meal scheme, it said.

Schools and colleges of all management and medium should operate from 7 am to 11 am during the heat wave period, it said. PTI COR NP