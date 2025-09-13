As CM, Lapang played key role in Khasi gaining associate official language status: Prof Lamare

Shillong, Sep 13 (PTI) Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Dr DD Lapang was instrumental in granting Khasi the status of associate official language of the state, Prof Sylvanus Lamare, former principal of a renowned college here, said on Saturday.

Recalling Lapang's contribution, Lamare said in 2003, when the demand for recognition of Khasi as an associate official language was at its peak, a delegation from the Khasi Authors' Society led by president WR Laitflang and secretary Phrikshon Kharshiing met Lapang, who was then the chief minister.

"He assured us that it will be done," Lamare, the former principal of St Edmund's College, said, noting that the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005, subsequently conferred associate official language status to Khasi with the assent of the governor.

Lamare also pointed out that the Meghalaya government, cutting across party lines, has moved the Centre seeking recognition of Khasi by including it in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

"His contribution towards the uplift of the Khasi language and its recognition is something that the community can never forget," Lamare added, stressing that Lapang's legacy will continue to inspire generations.

The Khasi language, spoken by around 1.5 million people in Meghalaya and adjoining areas, is currently awaiting the Centre's nod for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule, which would give it national recognition and greater constitutional protection.

Lapang, fondly known as Maheh, passed away on Friday evening at Bethany Hospital in Shillong after a brief illness. He was born in 1934.

A veteran Congress leader, Lapang served as the chief minister of Meghalaya four times between 1992 and 2009.

Entering politics in the 1970s, he represented Nongpoh constituency for several decades and also held several key portfolios in successive state governments.

Widely regarded as a grassroots leader, Lapang was known for his consensus-building approach in the often-fractured politics of the hill state.

The state government has announced a three-day mourning and will accord him a state funeral on Monday at the Students' Field in Jaiaw here. PTI JOP MNB