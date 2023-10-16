As cricket loving nation, we specially welcome its inclusion in LA Olympics: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that as a cricket loving nation, India specially welcomes the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles Olympics, reflecting the rising global popularity of this "wonderful sport".

Cricket was on Monday formally included in the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, delivering a massive boost to the game's global ambitions.

Besides cricket, which will be played in the T20 format, the other sports approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its 141st session, were squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Absolutely delighted that baseball-softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash will feature in @LA28. This is great news for sportspersons." "As a cricket loving nation, we specially welcome inclusion of cricket, reflecting the rising global popularity of this wonderful sport," the Prime Minister said.

IOC president Thomas Bach made the announcement of cricket's inclusion along with other sports after the recommendation of the Executive Board was put to vote through raise of hands.

The proposal to include the five sports recommended by LA28 Organising Committee was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members.

Italy's Olympic champion shooter and sports director at LA28, Niccolo Campriani, referred to Indian superstar Virat Kohli's popularity while making the pitch to the IOC in Mumbai. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK