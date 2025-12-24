As Delhi Metro completes 23 years, first train TS#01 still on track

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Even as the Delhi Metro completed 23 years of operations on Wednesday, the first-ever train inducted into the network in 2002 continues to run in passenger service.

The Delhi Metro commenced services on the morning of December 24, 2002. Since then, it has become one of India's most successful mass rapid transit systems, the DMRC asserted in a statement issued on Wednesday to mark 23 years of operations.

Train Set TS#01, the first train to operate on the Delhi Metro network, remains part of the active fleet even today, it stated, emphasising that this reflects the system's long-term reliability and maintenance standards.

The train has undergone multiple upgrades over the years to meet evolving global standards and rising passenger demand, the DMRC stated.

Originally commissioned as a four-coach train, TS#01 was expanded to six coaches in 2014 and further to eight coaches in 2023.

Since entering revenue service, the train has run approximately 2.9 million kilometres and has transported more than 60 million passengers, with around 2.4 million door operations recorded so far, the statement noted.

According to DMRC, manufactured by the MRM Consortium in South Korea, the train was shipped to Kolkata and later transported to Delhi via the Railways network. The initial cost of the four-coach train was around Rs 24 crore.

The train is equipped with a regenerative braking system, which helps save energy by regenerating nearly 40 per cent of the power consumed during operations, thus reducing carbon emissions, it said.

DMRC said TS#01 has undergone two major overhauls by its maintenance team. Owing to timely upkeep, the train has achieved a mean distance between failures (MDBF) of 85,000 km, well above the contractual requirement of 40,000 km.

In 2024, the train underwent mid-life rehabilitation, during which several systems were upgraded. These included an IP-based passenger announcement and information system, CCTV cameras, integrated passenger emergency alarms, LCD-based dynamic route maps, refurbished doors, a fire detection system, upgraded relay panels, mobile and laptop charging points, and repainting of interiors, the statement said.

"TS#01 is a strong example of how proper maintenance and timely upgrades can significantly extend the life of rolling stock while ensuring passenger safety and comfort," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC. PTI SHB SHB ARB ARB