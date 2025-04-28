As Delhi sizzles, rising heat takes a toll on animals

New Delhi: With temperatures soaring, veterinarians across Delhi highlighted a rise in cases of dehydration, heatstroke and respiratory distress among animals.

They advised that pets be kept in cool rooms so that they can be comfortable as temperatures hit new highs.

The city’s weather has remained dry and hot throughout April, with very little rainfall.

Heatstroke can cause symptoms like excessive panting, drooling, weakness, vomiting and diarrhoea, veterinarians explained. Pet cats and dogs, stray animals, and even birds are struggling to cope with the extreme heat.

Dr Anuradha Sharma, veterinarian at city-based clinic, said, "Just like humans, animals are extremely vulnerable to heat stress. Dogs, cats, cows and even birds like pigeons and crows are coming in with symptoms of severe dehydration and heat exhaustion."

Explaining the impact of extreme temperatures, Sharma said, "Animals, especially dogs and cats, regulate their body temperature differently from humans. They do not sweat like we do. Dogs mainly cool themselves by panting. When the air is too hot and humid, panting becomes less effective leading to their bodies overheating very quickly." Birds too face serious challenges during peak summer.

"In birds, we often see cases of heat stress when they become disoriented and collapse from trees or suffer fatal dehydration," another veterinarian Dr Raghav Joshi told PTI.

He added that stray animals, without regular access to water or shade, are particularly at risk.

Veterinarians strongly advised that pet owners and citizens take preventive steps to protect animals during heatwaves.

"Always ensure that pets and strays have access to cool, clean drinking water. Walk your dogs early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are lower. Never leave pets inside parked cars, even for a few minutes, as the temperature inside can become deadly very quickly," said Dr Joshi.

For birds, keeping water bowls on balconies, rooftops and terraces can be life-saving. Citizens are also encouraged to leave water containers for stray animals in shaded areas, he said.

Veterinary doctor Sumit Nagar said that summer heat can change animals' behaviour. He said changes in activity patterns may occur with animals becoming more active at dawn and dusk when heat is low.

Increased aggression is also observed in some animals due to heat stress or competition for resources, he said.

Dr Nagar suggested monitoring temperature and humidity levels, adjusting feeding and exercise routines, and providing shade and shelter for the animals, to keep them comfortable.

So far in April, only 0.7mm of rainfall has been recorded, well below the Long-Period Average (LPA) of 16.3mm, according to data from India Meteorological Department.

Delhi received just 1.8mm of rain in March, a 90 per cent deficit compared to the LPA of 17.4mm, while in February only 1.4mm rain was recorded, amounting to 93 per cent deficit.

On Saturday, the capital’s temperature touched 42 degrees Celsius for the first time this season, making it the hottest April day in the last three years.

The city also witnessed a warm night on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. This was also the highest minimum temperature in April in six years, according to the weather department.