As democracies, we support regional, global peace: PM Modi after phone call with Luxembourg leader

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Luxembourg counterpart Luc Frieden and asserted that the two countries support regional and global peace and stability.

Modi said on X that he had a good conversation with Frieden and reiterated the commitment to deepening and strengthening India-Luxembourg ties, including in the areas of trade, investment, financial services and industrial manufacturing.

He said, "As democracies, we support regional and global peace and stability." The Luxembourg leader in a post on X said he had a good phone call with Modi, and described India as an important partner for his country.

He said, "We confirmed our commitment to further strengthen our close ties.

"We also discussed geopolitical issues of common interest and our goal to work toward peace and stability."