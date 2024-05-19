As EC grants permission, Telangana Cabinet to hold meeting on May 20

Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI) The Telangana Government will hold its cabinet meeting here on May 20 as the Election Commission has given its permission, after previously denying sanction for the meeting that was to be held on Saturday, official sources said.

Advertisment

The meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held at 3 PM on Monday at the Cabinet Meeting hall in B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

Though it was scheduled for Saturday, the meeting could not be held as the EC did not give its nod in view of the poll code.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues, who waited for the green light from the EC till 7 PM on Saturday to conduct the meeting, left the Secretariat as the EC did not grant permission. PTI VVK GDK ANE