As flood-hit Kota villages limp back to normalcy, public representatives point to delay in aid

Kota: As the flood waters receded, villagers in Nainwan, Kapren and Keshoraipatan regions of Bundi district have begun restoring the broken chain of life -- drying their soaked household items, damp clothes and grains, sweeping out the soil accumulated inside their dwellings and shops.

Farmers in the region have suffered heavy losses with soyabean, mung, urad and makka being completely damaged.

Dokun village with over 1,500 population and the neighbouring Deveriya village, located downstream from Paibalapura dam in Nainwan block, were the worst affected. The dam's outflowing stream had suddenly swept into the houses and shops during the torrential rains that struck the region on Friday and Saturday.

Ramesh Nagar, a resident of Dokun village, said flood waters entered the houses so swiftly that people hardly got time to protect their household items or crops. Hundreds of gunny bags full of wheat, soyabean, channa and mung that were stored in their homes were completely soaked and spoilt, he said.

"Our village lies in a shambles, reflecting the calamity. People are now busy getting their lives together," Nagar said.

Meanwhile, public representatives in the affected areas alleged that no government assistance has arrived for the flood-hit families yet.

"The post-flood situation has been the worst in Keshoraipatan, Kapren and Nainwan regions. Almost every house and shop in villages in these areas have suffered major losses. Properties and crops have been damaged, most of the kaccha houses have collapsed, cattle died. The state government should take note of the grievances, and immediately send relief to maximum people possible," Bundi District Congress President and Keshoraipatan MLA CL Premi told PTI.

The MLA pointed out that the state government has not yet given out any message or announced relief for the affected people. Potable water and electricity supply have not been restored in several towns such as Ghat Ka Barana, Deikheda and Jhaliji Ka Barana. Villages in around 25 kilometre stretch from Kapren and Papdi are sunk in darkness at nights even four to five days after the calamity, Premi alleged.

Bundi MLA Harimohan Sharma told PTI that it is unfortunate that the state government has not yet announced any compensation to the flood-affected families. He said the assistance amount stipulated under the disaster management and flood relief norms was insufficient, that "it's a drop in the ocean and a mockery in the name of assistance", considering the extent of damage and loss in the villages.

Sharma said a youth from the reserved community had bought a new DJ set for Rs 8 lakh to earn a livelihood and a young trader in Kapren had stocked 200 cement bags in his shop, just a day before the floods. Both the youngsters were utterly bereft when these were swept away. This reflected the brunt of the calamity, the MLA said, urging the government to consider such cases with sympathy.

Meanwhile, Rituraj Sharma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Keshoraipatan, said relief work and survey of damage in the affected areas are underway.

"We are soon going to hold camps at gram panchayats for on-spot formalities with documents and relief," said the SDM said, adding that people have returned home from the relief camps.