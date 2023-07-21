As G20 chair, India striving to position culture at heart of policy-making: Lekhi in South Africa

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) India is striving to position culture at the heart of policy-making during its presidency of G20, Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi has said.

A three-member Indian delegation led by Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, visited South Africa to participate in the BRICS culture track meeting hosted by South Africa in Mpumalanga from July 20-21.

South Africa is the current chair of the BRICS bloc that comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Lekhi, in her address, stated that BRICS countries now form "one of the world's most important economic blocs, representing more than one quarter of global GDP which stands at 31.5 per cent, and 16 per cent of the world trade and 43 per cent of the world population", India's Culture Ministry said in a statement here.

Significantly, the BRICS countries have seen their economic influence increase over the past decades as drivers of global growth, trade and investment and "even overtaking the G7 countries in many respects", it said.

Lekhi apprised the member-states that "during India's ongoing G20 presidency, we are striving to position culture at the heart of policy-making with four priority areas -- protection and restitution of cultural property, harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future, promotion of cultural and creative industries and creative economy and leveraging digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture." "Currently, under the ongoing India's presidency of G20, the culture work stream is a key component. India is the only country amongst the G20 nations which has achieved its target of 40 per cent mix of renewable energy, nine years ahead of the given timeframe, i.e., by the year 2030," the statement said.

Lekhi expressed her belief that cooperation within BRICS will continue to thrive and contribute to a progressive and comprehensive partnership.

"The BRICS declaration should serve as a testament to our continued efforts to remain connected to one another as 'Culture Unites All' and promote our shared cultural values for sustainable living through the 'Culture for LiFE'," it said. PTI KND SMN