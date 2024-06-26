As HC rejects bail, Andhra Police arrest YSRCP leader who attacked cop, damaged EVM

Narasaraopeta (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested YSRCP leader P Ramakrishna Reddy after the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in a case over his alleged attack on a police inspector at Karampudi police station on May 14.

Palnadu Superintendent of Police Mallika Garg said Reddy was arrested in the case which also involved the burning of a vehicle and an attack on the local TDP office.

She said the YSRCP leader’s custody will also be taken in the other cases of him smashing an EVM and attacking a TDP polling agent, adding that his arrest will be eventually recorded in all the cases.

“We have arrested him in the Karampudi police station case in which a circle inspector was attacked, one vehicle was burnt and a TDP party office was also attacked,” Garg told PTI.

Police arrested Reddy on Wednesday evening when he came to mark his daily presence at the SP’s office in Narasaraopeta as required by the court.

According to the SP, Reddy will be subjected to medical tests and after that he will be produced before a judge following his arrest.

On polling day, May 13, former Macherla MLA Ramakrishna Reddy barged into polling station number 202 in the constituency and smashed an EVM on the floor and also allegedly had an altercation with "adversaries" at the polling station.

When the TDP polling agent questioned Reddy, he allegedly threatened him and later instigated his followers against him, following which they attacked the agent with sticks, rods and knives brought in their vehicles.

The act of EVM smashing was caught on a web camera installed by the Election Commission, leading to Reddy's identification with footage and documentary evidence.

Following this, he was absconding for a few days. The Andhra Pradesh High Court had granted him interim protection from arrest for some days, considering various reasons, including his status of being an assembly election candidate.

Ramakrishna Reddy lost the Macherla constituency to TDP's J Brahmananda Reddy in the election.

The high court on Wednesday rejected his anticipatory bail pertaining to the Karampudi case, leading to his arrest.

