As horrific videos of dogs with dead newborns go viral, MP scampers for a solution

Bhopal, Mar 17 (PTI) Two videos in the last five days showing stray dogs with the bodies of newborn babies and their menacing presence in and around hospitals has become a topic of intense debate in Madhya Pradesh, with officials and NGOs emphasising the need for a sustained campaign to control the canine population.

Some even blamed it on the success of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which they claimed had reduced availability of food in the open for strays.

The state, with a population of 7.26 crore as per the 2011 Census or at least nine crore now, may be home to 47.36 lakh canines, which makes it a man to dog ratio of 19:1, a government veterinarian official told PTI on Monday.

While MP Urban Development Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Shukla said his department does not have official figures of the number of strays, he acknowledged that measures were being taken to limit their population.

On March 11, a stray dog was seen holding a dead newborn in its jaws in a congested area of Rewa in the vicinity of a hospital, prompting the police to start a probe. The video was shot near Kabaddi Mohalla at Jaystambh Chowk under Civil Lines police station limits. This was the third incident in Rewa in the last one-and-a-half months in which a newborn baby was found dumped, police said.

Animal Welfare Board of India member Ram Krishan Raghuvanshi said the number of stray canines in Bhopal was around 85,000, while it was one lakh in Indore, the country's cleanest city.

"Stray dogs are getting furious due to lack of food. The Swachh Bharat Mission and the ensuing cleanliness may have caused a shortage of food in garbage dumps. Our work is to advise and look into complaints. The state implements the animal birth control guidelines. We are taking serious note of the dog attacks on children," he said.

"The state has just 12 to 13 NGOs to carry out animal birth control programmes. Even after 100 per cent sterilisations of canines in MP, it will take 8 to 9 years to check their population and make it manageable. Only 12 to 13 NGOs are recognised. They have to take affiliation from us. I have asked the government to bring out an advertisement for forming own NGOs and vet teams," Raghuvanshi added.

He said animal centres can be formed by civic bodies with the involvement of people working for stray animals or feeding them.

Dog lover Om Balwani, who feeds 155 stray canines in Chunnabhatti area, too said such attacks have increased after the success of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, adding that he is often admonished by people for feeding strays.

"The Animal Birth Control (dog) Rules 2023 require strays to be caught, vaccinated, neutered, and released back to the spot from where they were picked up. After sterilisation and vaccination, the stray animals are marked," said senior vet with Bhopal Municipal Corporation Dr SK Shrivastava.

However, the rules have no provision to lock up stray dogs in a shelter room, another official said, adding the BMC's budget for welfare of stray animals is just Rs 2.5 crore annually, which includes sterilisation drive costs.

Some animal activists also alleged irregularities in the sterilisation drive, claiming some 25 per cent are sterilised "only on paper", though officials refuted these as baseless.

"Before Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, which was entirely tweaked in 2013, civic bodies used to put down stray canines with food laced with strychnine (a poisonous substance that can be used in very small amounts as a medicine)," an official said.

Speaking on the Rewa incident, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh called it disturbing. The infant's body, which was dropped by the dog on being chased away, is in the mortuary.

Efforts are on to nab the person who dumped the newborn's body, with people being urged to provide information, the SP added.

Rewa district, incidentally, is the home district of MP deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, who also holds the health portfolio.

On March 15, the body of a newborn was found in the premises of Khargone district hospital. Jaitapur police outpost sub-inspector Sudarshan told PTI on Monday that a case was registered under section 94 ( the crime of concealing a child's birth by secretly disposing of the dead body) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified person/s.

In January, a video showed dogs playing with a human skull near the hostel of a government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital of Jabalpur.

Attempts to contact Garha police station inspector P K Sharma and hospital dean Dr Navneet Saxena to get the present status of the case were in vain. PTI LAL MAS BNM