As Lodha demands KEM hospital renaming, Raut asks minister to drop Trump word from his project

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Maharashtra BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who has demanded the renaming of civic-run King Edward Memorial Hospital in order to remove the British colonial link, should also drop 'Trump' from his real estate project as the US President has slapped tariffs on India.

Lodha, while attending the centenary programme of the premier KEM Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College here recently, had said the "Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should review the name of KEM Hospital as 'King Edward' is a symbol of British rule and has no relevance in present-day India".

Raut, in a post on X, made a reference to this demand of the BJP MLA and said, "But the same Lodha is building a tower after (US President Donald) Trump. Lodha should remove the word Trump (from its project)." Talking to reporters later, Raut said the US president has slapped tariffs on India.

According to information shared on its website, the Lodha group is building a premium luxury residential tower in Mumbai. PTI PR BNM