As long as I am alive, Telangana will remain peace-loving, secular: BRS chief Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI) BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the state would remain peace-loving and secular as long as he is alive. Rao, who addressed an election rally at Jukkal, said BRS would continue to follow the principles of 'Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb' (term used for fusion of Hindu-Muslim cultures in the country) for which Telangana is showcased as an example for others in the country.

"Telangana is a peace-loving, secular state. I assure you that as long as KCR is alive, Telangana will remain a peace-loving and secular state," he said.

BRS believes in taking all sections together, whether it is Hindu, Muslim or Christian, he said.

The progress of all is the progress of Telangana, he said. PTI SJR SS