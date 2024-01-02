As Manjara dam level goes down, Latur receives water supply once a week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Latur city in Marathwada region of Maharashtra is getting water supply only once a week as the storage level in Manjara dam plummeted to 20 per cent of its capacity, an official said on Tuesday.

Latur used to get water supply twice a week until December 2023 in view of scanty rainfall in the region.

Manjara dam, which is the prime source of water for Latur, currently has 20 per cent live storage, a municipal corporation official said.

"In a bid to maintain the water stock till June, the administration has curtailed the water supply for Latur city," the official said.

Live storage refers to the volume available in a reservoir for holding stormwater as per the requirements of the design standards.

Until last month, Latur used to get water for around 150 minutes twice a week.

"Apart from restricting the water supply, the timing is also reduced to 90 minutes now," said executive engineer Vijay Chavan.

The monthly quantity of water lifted from the dam is also reduced to one million cubic meters, he added.

In April 2016, parched Latur was supplied water by a special train from western Maharashtra due to drought conditions. PTI AW NSK