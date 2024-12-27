As mark of respect for Manmohan Singh, Cong cancels all programmes for next 7 days

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday announced that all party official programmes, including its foundation day celebrations, will be cancelled for the next seven days as a mark of respect for former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS here.

Advertisment

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92.

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that as a mark of respect for Dr Manmohan Singh, the Congress has cancelled its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally' in Karnataka's Belgaum on Friday.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said that as a mark of respect for the departed former prime minister, all official programmes of the Indian National Congress, including its foundation day celebrations, stand cancelled for the next seven days.

Advertisment

"This includes all the agitational and outreach programs. Party programmes will resume on 3rd January 2025. The party flag will be flown at half-mast during this period of mourning," Venugopal said on X.

Singh died as the Congress party concluded its Congress Working Committee meeting at Belagavi, Karnataka, where all top party leaders were present. PTI ASK IJT