As mercury soars in Delhi, doctors warn of health risks

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) As Delhi reels under extreme heat, doctors warned residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related health complications such as muscle cramps, dehydration, and heatstroke.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for several parts of north India, including the national capital, urging people to avoid exposure during the peak afternoon hours. The maximum temperature in the city touched 43.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Experts said the rising mercury is not just uncomfortable, it can also pose serious health risks.

"Heat waves pose a serious health risk, especially to vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and people with underlying medical conditions like heart disease and respiratory disorders," said Dr Vikas Chopra, Head of Cardiology Department at Primus Hospital.

"Heatstroke, dehydration, and other heat-related illnesses can result from prolonged exposure to temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. I strongly advise residents to wear light, breathable clothing, keep themselves hydrated, and stay indoors during the hottest part of the day," said Dr Chopra.

Children are also very sensitive to heat, and they may not recognize early signs of illness, said Dr Neeraj Nischal, Additional Professor in the Department of Medicine at AIIMS, Delhi.

Schools should reduce outdoor activities during peak heat and ensure regular water breaks, he said.

Parents and teachers should teach kids simple safety tips like drinking water frequently, staying indoors during the hottest part of the day, and wearing loose cotton clothes, Dr Nischal said.

"Sugary drinks and sodas should be avoided, as they can actually make dehydration worse. Urban areas with a lot of concrete trap heat, especially at night, making it difficult to cool down. People living in cramped spaces or without proper ventilation need extra attention and support," he said.

To stay safe, keep drinking clean water, avoid stepping out in afternoon, and find ways to stay cool indoors, he added.

"Heat safety isn't just for heat waves but it should be part of your regular summer habits," Dr Nischal added.

Dr Sutapa B Neogi, Director at the International Institute of Health Management Research, Delhi, advised people to "stay indoors to the extent possible and maintain good hydration".

Doctors are reporting a rise in cases of dizziness, muscle cramps, headaches, and dehydration among people who spend long hours outdoors.

"This weather is not to be taken lightly. Even healthy individuals can fall sick due to prolonged exposure to heat," said Dr Gagan Anand, an internal medicine specialist at BLK-MAX Hospital.

"People working outdoors, delivery workers, construction labourers, and street vendors must take frequent breaks, drink oral rehydration solution (ORS), and avoid caffeine or alcohol, which can worsen dehydration," said Dr Anand.

Public health experts are urging residents to take care of elderly family members, neighbours living alone, and young children to ensure they are coping with the rising temperatures.

"It is important to keep an eye on the elderly and children, who may not express discomfort as clearly. The focus should be on reducing heat exposure to avoid major health problems," Dr Chopra said.

With no immediate relief in sight, medical experts said that awareness and small preventive steps can make a big difference and may even save lives. PTI PLB KVK KVK