As MP turns hotter, IMD warns of season's first heat waves from Monday

Bhopal, Apr 5 (PTI) Mercury is expected to rise by two to five degrees Celsius in five days starting Saturday in Madhya Pradesh which is likely to see the first summer heat waves from April 7, the Met department said and issued a yellow warning.

The weather will remain dry. The temperature is going to climb by two to five notches in five days beginning today, Divya E Surendran, Forecast In-charge of IMD's Madhya Pradesh told PTI.

Parts of Gwalior and Chambal region comprising Sheopur, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Daita, Bhind and Morena, besides Neemuch and Mandsaur in the west MP are expected to see heat waves on Monday, she said.

According to Surendran, the heat waves are going to stretch to the eastern and northern east parts of MP. Tikamgarh, Chhattarpur and Niwari districts among other places are going to see heat waves on Tuesday and Wednesday.

She said the heat wave condition is expected to prevail mainly in western MP on Monday and may spread to the eastern region, particularly the northern east, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Currently we are going with a heat wave yellow warning from April 7," she said, adding that the IMD may issue orange warning on Sunday.

A yellow warning indicates bad weather conditions and the probability of the conditions becoming worse, which can disrupt daily life, while an orange alert is issued when extremely bad weather is expected which might disrupt transport.

The Bhopal IMD office said the temperature at 11.30 am on Friday and Saturday was recorded at 33.6 degrees and 35.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, and may touch 39 degrees Celsius. PTI LAL NSK