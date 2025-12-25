As Navi Mumbai airport becomes operational, locals reiterate demand to name it after D B Patil

Thane, Dec 25 (PTI) With the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) becoming operational on Thursday, the demand to name the facility after late local leader, activist and politician D B Patil is finding a new momentum.

The NMIA commenced commercial flight operations on Thursday with the first flight from Bengaluru, operated by IndiGo, touching down the runway at 8 am.

Former Member of Parliament Sanjeev Naik on Thursday expressed happiness over the commencement of operations at the airport.

Talking to reporters, he said, "It is a matter of great happiness. When I became an MP, a huge struggle was carried out in Parliament to ensure that Navi Mumbai gets its own international airport. It took nearly 15 years of waiting to witness this day...The airport is not just for Navi Mumbai, it will contribute to the growth of the entire country." Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the launch of the facility, he said the airport should be named after late D B Patil.

"It is the wish of all Navi Mumbaikars that this airport should bear the name of D B Patil saheb. To express this sentiment, we travelled on the first flight. Had the airport been named after him today, our happiness would have been doubled," he said.

Family members of D B Patil, who were present at the airport to welcome the passengers, echoed similar feelings. While expressing happiness over the airport's inauguration, they said they hope the issue of the airport's name would be resolved soon.

Dinkar Balu Patil popularly known as D B Patil, who served as an MP and MLA, died in 2013. He is known to have played a key role in shaping the development of Navi Mumbai and championed the rights of those displaced by land acquisition.