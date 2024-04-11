As Parampal Kaur joins BJP, Punjab CM says her resignation as IAS officer not accepted yet

Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Shortly after Akali Dal leader Sikandar Singh Maluka's daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu joined the BJP in New Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government has not accepted her resignation as an IAS officer yet.

Sidhu and her husband joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and party national general secretary Vinod Tawde in the national capital.

After Sidhu resigned, her resignation was sent to the chief minister by the chief secretary for his approval. Sidhu was posted as managing director of the Punjab State Industrial Corporation.

"Parampal Kaur ji's resignation as IAS officer has not been accepted by the Punjab government...Biba ji (Sidhu) was in such a hurry to become an IAS earlier... but there is some procedure to leave. Please understand the procedure for resigning. Otherwise, your entire earnings may be at risk," Mann said in a post on X.

However, Union Minister Puri in Delhi said her resignation was accepted on Wednesday.

It is learnt through sources as well that the Centre's Department of Personnel and Training, which is the competent authority, accepted her resignation on Wednesday.

According to the guidelines for processing resignations, the state cadre concerned sends information about dues, if any, against the member of service, and vigilance status of an officer while forwarding resignation application to the central government for acceptance.

Mann said in a statement that Sidhu was in such a hurry to enter politics that her resignation has not even been accepted, but she is "restless" to contest elections.

Mann said it is the chief minister's decision, and also his duty, when and how the resignation is accepted.

"There are some rules and regulations for this, which we have to follow in every situation. The resignation of any officer is not accepted as soon as it is given. It takes some time," he said.

Mann said the government is investigating the reasons behind Sidhu's resignation. "If her motive and objective of resigning are found wrong in the investigation then action will also be taken against her," said the CM.

A 2011-batch IAS officer, Sidhu had put in her papers a few days back, amid speculation that she might join the BJP.

Sidhu was to retire in October this year. She may be fielded from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat which is currently represented by Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Sidhu is the daughter-in-law of Maluka who is a senior Akali Dal leader and former minister. Maluka is the member of the SAD's manifesto committee formed for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PTI CHS VSD TIR TIR