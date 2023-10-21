As part of crackdown on flesh trade, Gujarat police raid 2,000 spas, hotels; arrest 183 persons in 3 days

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (PTI) The Gujarat police have conducted raids at around 2,000 spas and hotels and arrested 183 persons in the last three days as part of a state-wide crackdown on flesh trade, an official said on Saturday.

As per a government release, the police have registered 204 first information reports (FIRs) against 279 people and arrested 183.

"The police have been conducting surprise raids at hotels and spas across the state since Thursday as part of a special drive on the instructions of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi," it said.

All premises suspected of running flesh trade in the guise of legal business were raided during the mega crackdown, the release said.

In an interaction with senior police officers via video conferencing, Sanghavi had expressed the Gujarat government's resolve to eradicate flesh trade being run at hotels and spas. PTI KA ARU NP