As passengers sweat over low frequency, 50 e-buses parked at BEST depot due to no fire safety system

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Amid shortage of vehicles and poor frequency, at least 50 new Olectra electric buses are idling in BEST's Shivaji Nagar depot in the absence of the mandatory Fire Detection and Suppression System or FDSS, officials said on Sunday.

The FDSS is compulsory under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules for certain category of buses, and these 50 vehicles are yet to hit the roads in its absence despite being registered at the Tardeo Regional Transport Office over two months ago, sources from the civic-run transport utility said.

The 50 e-buses, which are 12 metres long, have been supplied to BEST by Olectra subsidiary Evey Trans Private Limited as part of a contract for 2,100 electric buses, they added.

These were registered at Tardeo RTO, having jurisdiction over the entire island city of Mumbai with registration code MH-01, in EW series on different dates between March 18 and May 16 this year. Some buses received at Majas depot after May 16 are yet to be registered at the RTO, they added.

"During inspection, it was found that these 50 buses did not have FDSS. So they are parked at Shivaji Nagar depot and cannot be introduced for public service at present," an official, on condition of anonymity, confirmed to PTI.

The problem comes at a time when Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking has seen a significant number of its self-owned buses scrapped without adequate and timely replacements, causing a dip in frequency and rise in passenger dissatisfaction.

In a reply given to PTI last month, an Olectra spokesperson said his firm usually fits FDSS at its manufacturing facility but a shortage of this mechanism in the market was to blame.

Due to ease of installing it, the firm sent these buses to BEST's depot so that registration and other formalities can be expedited, the spokesperson added.

"We are expecting to receive FDSS in the first half of June. Currently, 50 buses are at the BEST depot, with FDSS delivery expected in 20 days for immediate installation. Olectra remains fully committed to supplying buses as per BEST's schedule," the spokesperson informed.

However, in reply to queries from PTI, BEST authorities said Olectra subsidiary Evey Trans has supplied only 476 buses, 460 of which are being used for passenger service.

In its written reply to PTI, officials of the undertaking tried to hide the factual position on the 50 electric buses gathering dust at Shivaji Nagar depot.

"The fire alarm system provides audible and visual alarms to alert the driver and passengers to a fire near the engine compartment of the bus and can signal a hazard," BEST's reply quoted Superintendent (Inspection) Pradip Suryavanshi as saying.

Evey Trans has bagged two separate contracts for supplying a total of 4500 buses, comprising 2100 in 2022 and 2400 in 2024, to BEST under Gross Cash Contract or wet lease model, in which the private company takes care of drivers and maintenance expenses.

BEST, which ferries around 30 lakh passengers daily with its fleet of around 2800 buses, has seen several fire incidents in recent years, including two in 2025. On April 17, an e-bus caught fire outside Churchgate station, though no one was hurt.

As per the policy guidelines, Type III buses, including city buses, are required to be equipped with FDSS to enhance passenger safety. It should be as per the specifications outlined in AIS-135, which include automatic fire detection and suppression capabilities, especially in the engine compartment. It should also be capable of detecting fires within 30 seconds and extinguishing them within a minute.

BEST has a fleet of 2800 buses, majority of which are on wet lease from private operators, and ferries around 30 lakh passengers every day.