As PCC chief, Kamal Nath is naturally face of party in MP, says Surjewala

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Randeep Surjewala, the Congress' Madhya Pradesh in-charge, on Saturday virtually endorsed state unit president Kamal Nath as the party's chief ministerial face ahead of the assembly elections.

Asked about the party's chief ministerial face for the Madhya Pradesh elections after a meeting of the Congress' Central Election Committee at the AICC headquarters, Surjewala said, "Kamal Nath is president of Madhya Pradesh Congress and whoever is president of the Pradesh Congress, that person is naturally the face of the Congress." Though the Congress has not officially declared its chief ministerial face, Nath is seen as the frontrunner if the party manages to get a majority in the polls.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior leader Digvijaya Singh also endorsed Nath as the chief ministerial face earlier.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly is likely to be held in November-December. The election schedule is yet to be announced.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats while the BJP got 109.

However, the Congress government led by Nath fell after many MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP.

The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127. PTI ASK SZM