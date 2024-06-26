As PM Modi had anticipated: BJP on Congress reinstating Pitroda

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday shared a clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, in which he had said the Congress will rehabilitate Sam Pitroda, as it took a swipe at the opposition party for reinstating Pitroda as its overseas wing chairman.

"As PM Modi anticipated, the Congress' sacking of Sam Pitroda was merely an election gimmick. He has now been reinstated as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, exposing the hypocrisy of the Congress party and its leaders," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on X.

Earlier in the day, the Congress reappointed US-based Pitroda as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, weeks after he resigned from the post as his racial analogy to highlight India's diversity during the poll campaign put his party on the defensive.

The ruling BJP had then mounted a sharp attack on the Congress, forcing the party to distance itself from its seasoned office-bearer, who later resigned in a bid to defuse the crisis.

Modi had then said in an interview, shared by the BJP on Wednesday, that the Congress deliberately floats such theories through leaders like Pitroda.

"They have made their US-based guru resign now. They will bring him back after a few days," the prime minister had said. PTI KR RC