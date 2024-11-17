As PM tours Nigeria, Marathi community there thanks him for classical language honour

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted on X a letter sent by the Maharashtrian community in Nigeria expressing joy at Marathi being given classical language status.

Advertisment

The Union cabinet, in a meeting chaired by PM Modi in the first week of October, approved a proposal to grant classical language status to Marathi as well as Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali.

"In Nigeria, the Marathi community expressed joy at Marathi being conferred the status of a classical language. It is truly commendable how they remain connected to their roots," the PM wrote on X.

The letter by the Maharashtra Mandal Residents Association, dated November 16, thanked the PM and hailed him for the decision.

Advertisment

"It has made Marathi language speakers proud. Classical language status will promote Marathi literature and culture," the letter said.

Modi arrived in Abuja in Nigeria early Sunday on the first trip to the country by an Indian prime minister after a gap of 17 years.

He held talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the day.

Advertisment

Modi described the around 60,000-strong Indian expatriate community as a key pillar of India-Nigeria relations and thanked Tinubu for ensuring their welfare. PTI MR BNM