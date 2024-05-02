As predicted, finally it rains in parts of IT hub, but not enough, say B'luru residents

Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) Just as the weather agencies predicted on Thursday, humidity built up to 47 per cent in Bengaluru before the clouds let loose, drenching parts of the IT hub. Bengalureans took to 'X' to compare notes on ‘rain status’ in their locality.

Weather enthusiast Vijay, who tracks the day-to-day swings of Karnataka weather in his page, ‘Namma Karnataka Weather’ started a thread on rain, listing areas where it rained heavily, moderately, lightly as well as areas where rains drizzled for a mere few minutes.

Soon, people started posting rain videos from their localities on his thread.

Residents of Whitefield and Jayanagar were happy to report heavy and thundering rain. But most were complaining that the drizzle only made things worse, with Bengaluru getting more hot.

'X' user Aravind Balaji (@aravindn15) complained of "too much winds" near Banashankari and surroundings. From Malleswaram too, 'X' user Anil Raje Urs (@AnilRajeUrs3) said even as it started to rain in his area, strong winds chased the clouds away.

Another 'X' user, Jeevan Bk (@Bkjeevan) was disappointed that there was no rain in north west Bengaluru. So, were Thirumenhalli and Yelahanka residents and social media users who complained that the much awaited rain gave them a few droplets preview after a thundering entry and disappeared off the horizon.

Meanwhile, according to Meteorology Centre Bengaluru, India Meteorology Department (IMD), maximum temperature in Bengaluru ranged between 39.1 and 38.2 degree celsius. PTI JR KH