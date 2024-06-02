As rains lash Kerala, Met dept sounds orange alert in Ernakulam

Thiruvananthapuram, June 2 (PTI) With the southwest monsoon bringing widespread rains to various parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday sounded an orange alert in Ernakulam district which has been receiving incessant downpours for the past several days.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

The weather department predicted "very heavy rainfall" in isolated places of the district in the coming hours.

As per the latest update from the Met dept, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Wayanad districts were issued yellow alert, predicting heavy rains in isolated places.

Later, the IMD revised it's predictions in northern Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts and changed it to yellow alert from the green alert (light rain).

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

According to the latest radar imagery, thunderstorm accompanied by moderate to intense spell of rainfall with winds gusting to 40 kmph is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad districts in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, 582 people belonging to 182 families have been shifted to relief camps in Kottayam district following heavy rains and floods, district authorities said.

A total of 33 relief camps have been opened so far in Kottayam, Kanjirappally, Vaikom and Changanassery taluks.

Kottayam District Collector declared holiday on Monday for schools for converting the buildings into relief camps.

In view of the weather forecast, the state Disaster Management Authority cautioned people against the possible threats of landslides and mudslides in hilly areas and urged them to shift to safer places if necessary.

People living in low-lying areas, where waterlogging occurs frequently, should move to relief camps after assessing the rain situation, it said.

Due to the possibility of strong winds, people who live in dilapidated houses should also move to safer places, it said.

Night travel through the hilly areas should be avoided completely, they authorities added. PTI LGK ROH