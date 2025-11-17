Chennai: With the rain reviving in Tamil Nadu, leading to the catchment areas getting copious rainfall, state Water Resources Department on Monday commenced releasing surplus water from three reservoirs, among the sources for drinking water in Chennai.

A total of 5,400 cusecs of water was discharged from the three dams today as a precaution, an official said.

The release of water from the Chembarambakkam Lake has been increased from 600 cusecs to 1,200 cusecs, the water released from Poondi lake was increased to 3,000 cusecs from 2,500 cusecs, and about 1,200 cusecs water was being discharged from the Puzhal lake, as a precaution.

In addition to these reservoirs, Cholavaram, Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai, and Veeranam supply drinking water to Chennai.

According to the weather office, the state will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till November 21 due to a low-pressure area formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast.