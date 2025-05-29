As schools reopen govt ready with projects to help children develop: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (PTI) The Kerala government has put in place initiatives to impart values envisaged by the Constitution and ensure personality development of adolescent students as schools reopen on June 2, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

Besides these, preparations for ensuring safety of children in school and while travelling, cleanliness of the premises and providing midday meals to the students are also near completion, the CM said at a press conference here.

Vijayan said that the government has decided to implement, from June 3 to 13, a comprehensive quality education with the aim of ensuring that children acquire the knowledge and skills they need in each class.

The aim of this scheme is to enable children to progress in their studies by ensuring the necessary support, he said.

As part of that, learning activities would be carried out in such a manner so as to instill the values envisaged by the Constitution, such as democracy, secularism, equality, social values, and civic consciousness, in children, he further said.

An hour a day should be set aside for them and these activities should not become monotonous, the CM said.

The other project that has been designed and implemented by the General Education Department aims to achieve a value-based personality development of adolescent students by providing a comprehensive support system, he said.

The scheme aims to address the serious undesirable tendencies, such as ragging, violence, vandalism, drug use, and vehicle misuse, seen among teenagers, Vijayan said.

It also aims to ensure a clear understanding of personal hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and a sense of order, he said.

The goal is to create a generation that is fit to build a knowledge society, he added.

This project will begin from June 2 and as part of it, awareness classes on various topics will be organised for parents, teachers, and students, the CM said.

Regarding reopening of schools, Vijayan said that classes can be conducted in a school building only if it has a fitness certificate from the concerned local body.

He also directed that the necessary infrastructure and learning environment for children with disabilities should be ensured.

The CM said that school-level meetings should be held with representatives from the various government departments, including KSRTC, local bodies, health, police, KSEB, excise, social justice, women and child development, etc, to plan and implement the reopening related activities. PTI HMP HMP KH