As son Anbumani strikes defiant note, PMK founder Ramadoss begins crucial gen council meet

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Dec 29 (PTI) The crucial general council meeting of the PMK led by its founder S Ramadoss commenced here on Monday with son Anbumani continuing to strike a defiant note in their power struggle.

Ramadoss’ daughter Sreegandhi Parasuraman, who was appointed as PMK working president replacing her brother Anbumani following his expulsion in October, PMK leaders G K Mani and R Arul, who are among the five MLAs in the party supporting senior Ramadoss, were among those participating in the general council and executive committee meeting.

Ramadoss, a medical doctor by profession, had hinted at announcing the party’s stand on alliance for the Assembly election next year after interacting with the senior functionaries today.

Several important resolutions are also likely to be passed at this year-end meeting.

Recently, the PMK founder issued a public notice through his advocates, warning his son against using the party’s name, flag or symbol or to represent the party in any capacity.

Anbumani, a former Union Minister, has been claiming to be the party president and had recently remarked that he would soon announce the party’s poll ties.

Speaking at the meeting, legislator Arul said senior Ramadoss had made “several sacrifices” and nurtured the PMK over the years.

“He set an example on how a leader should conduct himself through actions,” Arul said and slammed Anbumani for going against the wishes of Ramadoss.

Interestingly, both Arul and Mani were expelled by Anbumani, who has the backing of three legislators in the party besides some executive members.