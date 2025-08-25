As Sutlej swells again, relief camps set up in Fazilka

Fazilka/Ferozepur, Aug 25 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur and Fazilka MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna on Monday visited flood-affected villages Teja Ruhela and Chakk Ruhela in Fazilka, where they distributed relief material, including cattle feed, to support the affected families.

Kaur said that due to heavy rainfall in the hills, around 1.70 lakh cusecs of water has been released from Harike Headworks, which is expected to reach Fazilka district through Sutlej Creek by Tuesday, further raising the water level.

She appealed to the residents to move women, children and the elderly to safer places immediately.

The minister said that, as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government has set up relief camps across the district, while teams from health, animal husbandry, water supply and sanitation, and revenue departments are actively working in the villages.

Special arrangements are being made to provide food and medical care to pregnant women, lactating women and children.

MLA Sawna reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to extending all possible support to the affected population.

He stated that ration kits, cattle feed, and green fodder are being distributed on priority.

He added that the District Flood Control Room is operational and can be contacted at 01638-262153 for any assistance.

Earlier, minister Kaur also chaired a review meeting with district officers at the District Administrative Complex to assess the ongoing relief measures and directed officials to work round-the-clock with utmost readiness.

Meanwhile, Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said the district administration is fully prepared to deal with any situation arising out of floods.

She said the water resources department is keeping a close watch on the flow of water and five relief camps have been set up.

The police have been instructed to make security arrangements for people coming to these relief camps, and the public works department has been instructed to survey houses in the affected villages and ensure that no people are living in any unsafe buildings, she said.

Meanwhile, Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said that a base camp has been set up in Gaddi Rajo village and an ambulance has been deployed to assist the flood-affected villages.

Medical camps have already been set up in various flood-affected villages including Tendiwala, and National Disaster Response Force teams have been put on alert, she said, adding that if required, these teams will also be called for assistance.

Sharma said that instructions have been given to all sub-divisional magistrates to arrange meal with the help of community kitchens wherever it is required.

Continuous patrolling should be done in the flood-affected villages and immediate assistance should be provided wherever required.

Instructions have also been given to arrange water bottles in Kalu Wala village and dry ration is also being provided, she said.

The deputy commissioner further said that the health department is also on an alert mode.

Civil Surgeon Rajwinder Kaur said two pregnant women from flood-hit Tendiwala village were brought to a health centre where they delivered babies.

The district administration told people that there was no need to panic and in case of an emergency related to floods, they can contact the control room. PTI CHS RUK RUK