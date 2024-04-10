As temperatures soar, Thane residents asked to report health issues to authorities

Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday urged local residents to promptly report to medical facilities, health issues faced by them due to the prevalent hot weather and to stay informed about preventive steps being taken by authorities to mitigate the situation.

The TMC recently formed a task force, which has been entrusted with the implementation of the 'heat remedial action plan,' aimed at addressing concerns over rising temperatures and heat-related health issues faced by citizens, particularly during the months between March and June.

"With Thane city's proximity to the bay coast with exacerbating humidity levels, residents often experience health complications, including dizziness, muscle cramps and increased heart rate. Municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao stressed the importance of promptly reporting such symptoms to nearby health facilities and urged citizens to stay informed about preventive measures," a TMC release said.

Key officials from Thane, including additional commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode, health officer Dr Chetna Nitil and deputy commissioner Anagha Kadam, took part in the inaugural meeting of the task force chaired by Rao.

Discussions at the meeting centred on conducting surveys to gauge the impact of rising temperatures on vulnerable communities like slum-dwellers and elderly residents, said the release.

Noting a surge in heatwave frequency and intensity in the city, the need for enhanced healthcare measures and increased access to drinking water facilities was raised at the meeting, it said.

The civic commissioner issued directives for disseminating informational materials on heat-related illnesses, leveraging digital platforms for awareness campaigns and ensuring regular monitoring of preventive measures through Asha health workers, said the release. PTI COR MVG RSY