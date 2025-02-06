As their son backs Munde, first wife accuses NCP minister of pressuring him

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Days after a court ordered Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde to pay interim maintenance of Rs 2 lakh per month to his estranged wife and their daughter, the couple's son came to his father's defence on Thursday.

Munde’s first wife Karuna Sharma, who has a son and daughter with him, had filed a domestic violence case against him in 2020. She subsequently sought interim maintenance and compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

The Bandra Family Court partly allowed her plea on February 4 and directed Munde to pay Rs 1,25,000 per month to her and 75,000 per month to their daughter as interim maintenance.

The couple’s son Seeshiv Munde put out a message on Thursday saying the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection might have been strict with his mother but was never harsh with his children. He even accused his mother of tormenting him and his sister.

However, Karuna said Seeshiv was being pressured by the minister.

Karuna later told reporters that the father and son do not want her to speak to the media as they see the episode as harassment.

About Seeshiv’s claim of being troubled by his mother, Karuna said her children have suffered due to her strained ties with Munde.

“My son is being forced to post statements. Dhananjay Munde is a state minister. My children do not want to go to jail or be falsely implicated in cases,” she said.

She also claimed that her husband frequently called their son while she was speaking to the press earlier.

Earlier in the day, referring to Seeshiv, she had said, “The only son of the Munde family is sitting unemployed at home. Walmik Karad, who was a servant, has properties worth over Rs 4,000 crore, but the son of the Munde family doesn’t have any property in his name.” Munde is facing the heat over the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, the minister’s home turf in central Maharashtra. PTI ND NR