As TN govt revokes ASP Balveer Singh's suspension, victims express concern

Tirunelveli: The Tamil Nadu government has revoked the suspension of Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh, charge-sheeted by Crime Branch CID in custodial torture cases, even as a section of the alleged victims expressed apprehension over the government order.

The revocation would mean the reinstatement of the IPS officer who had extracted the teeth of the men under the guise of enquiry, claimed Vedha Narayanan, an autorickshaw driver whose teeth was removed with a plier by the IPS official.

"The state government is giving the job again to the same IPS official who pulled out my teeth. I am afraid of what's going to happen to us," Narayanan said.

The suspension of the 2020 batch officer, who was booked allegedly for pulling out the teeth of suspects involved in crimes in Vikramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kallidaikurichi police stations, was annulled earlier this week.

The CB-CID had completed the investigation in all four cases and sent a request to the state government to accord sanction to prosecute Singh.

On December 15, 2023, a Tirunelveli court granted bail to Singh and 14 other police personnel booked in the four cases were also released on bail. Turning down a demand to arrest all of them, the court accepted an undertaking from them under Section 88 (power to take bond for appearance) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and released them on bail.

Balveer was accused of plucking the teeth of the suspects with cutting pliers while other policemen allegedly held their legs and arms.

Another victim, who did not want to be named, said he would move the Madras High Court challenging the state government's decision to cancel the suspension of Balveer Singh.