As water tanker strike continues, BMC invokes Disaster Management Act to gain upper hand

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body on Sunday invoked the Disaster Management Act 2005 to find a solution to the water tanker strike underway in the metropolis since April 10.

In a release issued this evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it is exercising powers under sections 34 (a) and 65 (1) of the Act to requisition private water tankers, wells and borewells.

"Tanker operations will be managed through coordinated efforts of teams from BMC wards, Mumbai police and the transport commissionerate," the release.

It said a standard operating procedure (SOP) has formulated for streamlined water supply to private housing societies and other stakeholders.

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) began its "indefinite break" from supplying water after BMC issued notices to owners of private wells that supply water to the tankers for compliance with rules from Thursday.

It has affected water supply to residential societies, railways, and construction projects, among others.

The MWTA has around 1,800 registered tankers with a capacity of 500-20,000 litres, and these tankers supply around 350 MLD of water to different parts of Mumbai.

As per the MWTA, the authorities have made 200 square metre land, proof of lease or ownership of a well, installation of a digital water flow metre, adherence to BIS standard, accurate measurement of daily intake etc mandatory, besides a no-objection certificate from Central Ground Water Authority.

The MWTA has refused to pull back the stir despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asking the BMC to come up with an immediate solution in view of citizens' woes amid summer.

Fadnavis, through a post on X on Friday, said he has directed the Mumbai municipal commissioner to find "an immediate solution" by way of finding out the "golden mean" in the revised rules and demands of tanker owners, as "a water (shortage) problem has arisen in some places".

On Friday, Union Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil chaired a meeting at Bandra Kurla Complex, in which representatives of tanker owners were present along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) officials.

In the meeting, Paatil instructed the CGWA administration to simplify the 'Bhu-Neer' online system for obtaining NOCs to make it more user-friendly.