As Yamuna breaches danger mark in Delhi, Noida admin inspects situation at river embankments

Noida, Jul 11 (PTI) As Yamuna flowed above the danger mark in Delhi, the administration in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh went on its toes with top officials reviewing the situation at embankments along the river to ensure inter-departmental coordination in case of any incident.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma instructed the officials of the Irrigation Department to keep a constant vigil on the situation and interacted with villagers during the inspection, according to an official statement.

"The residents of the village near the Yamuna bank informed the District Magistrate that as the water level of Yamuna rises, water comes up to the boundary of the village, but the water never entered inside the village after 1978," the statement read.

"The District Magistrate directed the Assistant Engineer of the Irrigation Department, present on the spot during the inspection, to keep a constant vigil on the condition of Yamuna river and keep all the preparations strong by coordinating with the officials concerned," it stated.

Verma also instructed the officers of the departments concerned to hold a meeting with the villagers connected with the Yamuna and keep them aware in advance in this regard.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Ankit Kumar, District Social Welfare Officer Shailendra Bahadur Singh, officials of the Irrigation Department and other officials concerned were present with the DM during the inspections, according to the statement.

The Yamuna in Delhi has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and a closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic, officials said on Tuesday.

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday evening, much earlier than anticipated. PTI KIS CK