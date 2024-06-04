Asaduddin Owaisi wins Hyderabad LS seat for fifth time

Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday won the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency for the fifth consecutive time, defeating his nearest rival K Madhavi Latha of BJP by a margin of over 3.38 lakh votes.

Owaisi secured 6,61,981 votes, while Madhavi Latha got 3,23,894 votes.

Owaisi has been winning the seat since 2004. He had defeated J Bhagavanth Rao of the BJP by over 2.82 lakh votes in 2019.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat has been traditionally a stronghold of the AIMIM, which has maintained a firm grip on the constituency, with a substantial population of Muslims, since 1984. PTI SJR VVK SS