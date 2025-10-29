Asaram gets six-month bail from HC

Jodhpur, Oct 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court has granted six months' bail to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who has been serving life sentence for raping a minor, on medical grounds.

Earlier, the 84-year-old had been granted interim bail thrice.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma passed the order while hearing his plea for suspension of the sentence and a regular bail.

Asaram's counsel Devdutt Kamat argued that he has been suffering from prolonged illness and that proper treatment is not possible in jail. Therefore, granting him bail without custody would help facilitate his medical treatment.

On the other hand, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Deepak Choudhary and the counsel for the survivor, PC Solanki, opposed the plea.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the division bench granted bail to Asaram for six months.

Asaram has been serving life sentence since April 2018. After nearly 12 years in prison, he was granted interim bail on medical grounds for the first time on January 7, 2025, which was then extended in July and August.

On August 27, a bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur had dismissed his plea seeking an extension of the interim bail, following which he had surrendered on August 30. PTI CORR RT