Asaram's son Narayan Sai gets 5-day temporary bail from Gujarat HC to meet ailing mother

Ahmedabad, Sep 18 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Thursday granted temporary bail of five days to rape convict Narayan Sai to meet his ailing mother.

Narayan Sai, son of jailed "godman" Asaram, sought relief on the ground he had last met his ailing mother in February 2021 and that she was critical due to a heart ailment.

The state government as well as the victim's lawyer opposed the plea saying there is no medical evidence on record to prove Sai's mother is in critical condition.

After hearing both sides and considering the "period of Sai's incarceration", Justice Ilesh Vora granted temporary bail of five days from the date of his release.

As per the order, Sai, who is currently lodged in Surat's Lajpore jail, will remain under police surveillance (escort) during his bail period and will stay only at his mother's house in Ahmedabad.

"The authority concerned is directed to release the applicant on temporary bail for five days with police Japta to meet his ailing mother residing at Ahmedabad at the address mentioned in the case records. He shall not be permitted to reside at or visit any other place," the order stated.

The convict shall not meet his followers or followers of his father in a group, the HC order further directed.

After completion of five days, he shall be brought back to Lajpore Central Jail, the court said. PTI PJT PD BNM