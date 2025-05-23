ASDMA asks landslide-prone districts to identify safe shelters, relocate vulnerable population

Guwahati, May 23 (PTI) The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has asked authorities of landslide-prone districts to identify safe shelters or relief camps for relocating people residing in vulnerable areas for the rainy season.

It also urged the people living in areas with possibility of landslide to move to safer locations for the monsoons, a statement said on Thursday.

In view of the ensuing flood and rainy season in the state, the ASDMA has directed all the landslide-prone districts to pre-identify safe shelters (relief camps) for the people living in vulnerable areas.

The ASDMA has also asked the district authorities to relocate vulnerable population to safe shelters to reduce the possibility of life loss due to any incident of landslide.

Taking into consideration the casualties in the last three years in the landslide vulnerable districts, ASDMA CEO Gyanendra Dev Tripathi has requested all the people living in landslide-prone areas to move to safer places of their choice for the rainy period.

The instructions have been issued to the most landslide-prone districts of Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Sribhumi and West Karbi Anglong.

The ASDMA has asked authorities of these districts to pre-identify the landslide-prone areas immediately and notify the safe shelters so that affected people can shift to these relief camps, if required. PTI SSG SSG RG